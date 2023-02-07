Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Head to Head Survey

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Oncorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enveric Biosciences N/A N/A -$48.98 million ($96.19) -0.03 Oncorus N/A N/A -$64.76 million ($2.96) -0.15

Oncorus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enveric Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enveric Biosciences N/A -58.65% -45.38% Oncorus N/A -72.31% -42.11%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Enveric Biosciences and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Enveric Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Oncorus shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Enveric Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oncorus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enveric Biosciences and Oncorus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enveric Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Oncorus 0 3 0 0 2.00

Enveric Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $43.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,408.62%. Oncorus has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,099.18%. Given Enveric Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enveric Biosciences is more favorable than Oncorus.

Summary

Enveric Biosciences beats Oncorus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs. The company is headquartered in Naples, FL.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

