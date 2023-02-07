Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $3.00 at B. Riley

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,109.86% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 65,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 403,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

