Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons Sells 1,072 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Essent Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Essent Group stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

