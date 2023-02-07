Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $218.73 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.17 or 0.00097349 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $218.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,776.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000394 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00422311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014745 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.18 or 0.00720813 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.00577358 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00186754 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00190609 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,160,571 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
