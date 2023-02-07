First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $778.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $777.68 and its 200-day moving average is $803.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $885.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.