First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $778.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $777.68 and its 200-day moving average is $803.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $598.01 and a 52 week high of $885.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

