Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Friedrich Vorwerk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance
FRVWY stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedrich Vorwerk Group (FRVWY)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Friedrich Vorwerk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedrich Vorwerk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.