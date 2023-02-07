Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Friedrich Vorwerk Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Friedrich Vorwerk Group Stock Performance

FRVWY stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

