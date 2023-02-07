FUNToken Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.42 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $77.42 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

