Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $28.50 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $416.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.10). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Research analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Indemnity Group

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 95,249 shares of company stock worth $2,301,021 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.