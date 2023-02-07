Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1 %

GL stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 493,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,975. Globe Life has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,373 shares of company stock worth $6,383,541 in the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

