GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $67,832.96 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Nick Daddario sold 200 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $16,400.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 44 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $3,455.76.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.14. 923,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,006. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.