Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading Up 0.3%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 2,443,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 777,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.
Golden Star Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.
About Golden Star Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)
- Energizer Holdings Inc; Losing Power Or Electrifying Time To Buy?
- Can Cummins Power To A New High?
- How to Find Penny Stocks to Invest and Trade
- ONSemi Is Marching Higher On Great Results
- What Tyson Foods Q1 Means For Staples Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.