GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.83) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.74) to GBX 1,550 ($18.63) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

