Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.78 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $21.78 million and $181,838.29 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

