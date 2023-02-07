H2O DAO Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $27.23 million and approximately $43,060.52 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

