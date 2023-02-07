Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 5.6% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $37.73 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00087217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00062566 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 369.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,160.277996 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0693971 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $45,629,837.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

