Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells $9,755,498.40 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $9,755,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,105,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,446,405.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.50. 166,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herc by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

