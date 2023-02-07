Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

HGV stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after buying an additional 739,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after buying an additional 408,417 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 387,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

