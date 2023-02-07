HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HMST. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet Stock Down 3.0 %

HMST opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $540.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 213.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 52.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

