i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading Down 2.1%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.36 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19.72 ($0.24). 3,914,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 3,734,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.15 ($0.24).

i3 Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £235.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.09.

i3 Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. i3 Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

