IDEX (IDEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.13 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, IDEX has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $37.24 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.
About IDEX
IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex.
IDEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
