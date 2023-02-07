Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.24

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.24.
Infinya Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.90.
Infinya Company Profile
Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.
