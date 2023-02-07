Insider Selling: Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Sells 362,849 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 362,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $740,211.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $72,419.02.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

AEVA traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.94. 1,120,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,205. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 1,983.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEVA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after buying an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 697,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 865,543 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Stories

