Insider Selling: Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Sells 11,600 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) Director Jack Boyle sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $87,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack Boyle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 26th, Jack Boyle sold 12,100 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $90,750.00.

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.15. 576,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $441.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXLG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.