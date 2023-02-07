Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total value of $775,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,185.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.8 %

HCA stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.52. 887,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,224. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

