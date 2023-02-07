Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,646,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,738.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 400,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 245,859 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $145,056.81.

On Monday, January 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 155,557 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $88,667.49.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $189,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $162,631.78.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. 4,735,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.90. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 46.6% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

