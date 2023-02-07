Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 4,765 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15.

On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 361,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PHR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Phreesia by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading

