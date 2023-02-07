Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.47 and last traded at $109.93. Approximately 2,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.72.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWC. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

