iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.87 and last traded at $103.37. 42,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 94,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.27.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. WealthOne LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

