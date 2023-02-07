James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.11. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INSW shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

