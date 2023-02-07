James Lim Sells 4,492 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,329,401.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StepStone Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, James Lim sold 436,000 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $13,158,480.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, James Lim sold 30,000 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $889,500.00.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of STEP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 214,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $41.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its position in StepStone Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in StepStone Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

About StepStone Group

(Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.