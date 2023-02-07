Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kennametal updated its FY23 guidance to $1.30-$1.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kennametal Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth $3,647,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 561.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 176,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,705,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after acquiring an additional 172,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

