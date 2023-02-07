Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.64) to GBX 210 ($2.52) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.67.

Kingfisher Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $6.73 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

