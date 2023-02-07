Liberty Latin America (OTCMKTS:LILAB) Shares Up 18.7%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LILAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 18.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

