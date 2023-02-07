Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to C$86.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIMAF. Raymond James initiated coverage on Linamar in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Linamar Price Performance

LIMAF opened at $54.36 on Friday. Linamar has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

