Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.80 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.10.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUN. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.00.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 2.5 %

LUN stock opened at C$9.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.80. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$6.24 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

