Marc Benioff Sells 725 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

On Monday, January 30th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $119,704.75.

On Friday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $120,147.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $111,323.75.

On Thursday, January 19th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $105,284.50.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $107,416.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total value of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $100,992.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

