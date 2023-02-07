Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MARPS opened at $7.58 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.93% and a return on equity of 139.43%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
