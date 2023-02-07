Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Purchases $32,929.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00.
MKL stock traded up $18.97 on Monday, reaching $1,354.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,033. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,250.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Markel by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 53,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,609,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
