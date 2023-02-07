Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Purchases $32,929.50 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Sinnickson Gayner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00.

Markel Stock Performance

MKL stock traded up $18.97 on Monday, reaching $1,354.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,033. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,250.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Markel by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 53,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,609,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

