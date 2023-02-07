Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.14

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
