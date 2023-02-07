Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT Raised to $122.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,402 shares of company stock worth $28,308,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

