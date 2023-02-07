Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Methanex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered Methanex from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.42.

Methanex Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

