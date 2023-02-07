MetisDAO Hits Market Cap of $155.31 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $155.31 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $35.06 or 0.00153118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002449 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018826 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00224456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 36.2490329 USD and is down -6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $11,189,612.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

