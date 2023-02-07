Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $1,447,841.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,465,803.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $1,392,539.24.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $1,276,422.52.

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $1,240,416.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $1,111,550.56.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $1,073,304.40.

On Thursday, December 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $1,111,808.98.

On Friday, December 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $1,092,513.62.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.98. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $352.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 83.64% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

