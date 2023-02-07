Moonriver (MOVR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.08 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $8.96 or 0.00039276 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $55.56 million and $4.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00425378 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,599.04 or 0.29012064 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00427726 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,660,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,198,982 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars.

