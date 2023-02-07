Morgan Stanley Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$23.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. National Bank Financial cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.52.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of FM stock opened at C$25.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The stock has a market cap of C$17.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.25. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

