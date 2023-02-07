Morgan Stanley Raises GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target to $5.00

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $4.40 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoPro has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.
Shares of GPRO opened at $5.51 on Friday. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
