Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MWA. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

