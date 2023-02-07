My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0652 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $614,522.18 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.01440678 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00036020 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.01691978 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,720 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.