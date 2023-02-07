nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Joshua L. Glover Sells 2,985 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Joshua L. Glover sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $93,579.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,121 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $1.48 on Monday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,349. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.