Neo (NEO) Market Cap Hits $611.07 Million

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Neo has a total market cap of $611.07 million and approximately $33.55 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.66 or 0.00038034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Neo Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
